SC fugitive found with stolen pistol, car, drugs at mobile home park

BERKELEY, SC — A Lowcountry woman is behind bars after authorities responded to suspicious activity at a Berkeley County mobile home park.

Michelle Condrey is charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Authorities say while on patrol at the in the Sunrise Mobile Home Park on Wednesday, March 8, Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies received word of suspicious activity at one of the homes. After knocking to investigate, someone was heard moving inside the home but the person refused to answer the door.

“A male subject was then seen attempting to flee out the back of the residence,” according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “That subject was immediately detained.”

Officials later made contact with a woman, later identified as Condrey. She “appeared very nervous, shaking uncontrollably, and breathing heavily,” officials said.

We’re told Michelle Condrey provided inconsistent statements. A records check determined she had an active arrest warrant and she was taken into custody.

A .40 cal. ‘Taurus’ pistol, stolen from an address in Goose Creek, was found inside of Condrey’s purse. Deputies also found three bags of suspected crystal meth inside the bedroom where the purse was found. Inside the purse, a key to a Honda was found. That car was stolen from Summerville.

She is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.