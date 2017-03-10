Sheriff’s office investigates after inappropriate sexual incident on school bus

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after allegations emerged of “inappropriate activity of a sexual nature involving students on a school bus.”

On March 9, deputies were called to Johnsonville Elementary School after school officials notified the sheriff’s office of the alleged incident.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the matter remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

News13 spoke with parents in the area who said they wanted more transparency from the school district and wanted to know how school officials plan to keep their children safe.

“At one point, I felt like kids were safe but now, I feel like a lot of things are being held back and hidden from us. I’d feel a lot more comfortable if parents knew about a lot more about things going on,” said Crystal Cooper, mother of three Johnsonville students. “As far as the bus, put monitors on the buses. I know, it might cost more but it’s worth it. It may save a child’s life.”

Johnsonville school officials say all district buses have cameras, and younger students have a seating chart.

Florence School District Five Superintendent Randy Smiley wouldn’t go into detail about what happened, but said the district is working to make sure incidents of this nature don’t happen again.

According to Smiley, in situations like this, school officials first review any video footage that could have captured the incident. Next, policy directs them to contact the parents of the students involved, decide on disciplinary actions and contact law enforcement to investigate.

Smiley says the district hasn’t decided whether or not to add a monitor to the bus involved in the incident.

“We have in the past- if we have a bus that needs an assistant. We have placed an assistant on the bus with a bus driver if we feel that it is necessary,” Smiley said.