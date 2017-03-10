StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

One more warm day before a huge cool down for the weekend. High pressure will move offshore this morning, allowing for another warm up. A cold front will move through late in the day, and it will bring a gusty wind and a few spotty showers. It will still be warm today with highs in the 70s to near 80, but then much colder weather will move in tonight. High temperatures on Saturday will only warm in to the mid to upper 50s. A storm system will bring rain and the potential for snow to some spots Sunday morning. Most spots will see a cold rain, but areas north of Florence will be in the low to mid 30s Sunday morning, and the rain could mix with or change to snow. Temperatures will warm into the 40s in the afternoon, and any snow will change back to rain. Warm ground temperatures and temperatures slightly above freezing will keep chances for accumulating snow low. The cold weather will continue through next week with highs in the 40s and 50s, and frosts and freezes likely at night.

Today, partly sunny, windy and warm with spotty showers. Highs 78-80 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 36-39 inland, 42 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and much colder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.