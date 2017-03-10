Truck crashes through Sherwin Williams paint store in North Myrtle Beach

By Published: Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) A truck has crashed through a Sherwin Williams store in North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling.

Dowling says a man was driving southbound on Hwy 17, crossed the median, knocked down a light pole, went into and out of a drainage ditch, and then through the wall of the store.

There’s no details on his condition and he has been taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Friday afternoon the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety issued an advisory asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 17 and 9th Avenue North after the accident.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s