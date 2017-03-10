Two Florence County teens arrested for armed robbery

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two people for armed robbery this week.

A press release from Major Michael Nunn says Shun Larel Daniels,17, of Pamplico, was arrested March 8 and charged with a variety of gun related offenses.  Investigators say Daniels had a handgun with him when they tried to arrest him at a school in Lake City.

Causa Shaquan Wallace, III, 18, of  Pamplico was arrested the next day and charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the robbery happened Feb. 20 on East Third Street in Pamplico. Daniels is accused of threatening the victim with a gun while Wallace allegedly took items from the victim.

A Florence County Magistrate denied bond to Daniels on the armed robbery charge.  Wallace was released on a $25,000 surety bond.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s