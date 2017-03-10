Two Florence County teens arrested for armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two people for armed robbery this week.

A press release from Major Michael Nunn says Shun Larel Daniels,17, of Pamplico, was arrested March 8 and charged with a variety of gun related offenses. Investigators say Daniels had a handgun with him when they tried to arrest him at a school in Lake City.

Causa Shaquan Wallace, III, 18, of Pamplico was arrested the next day and charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the robbery happened Feb. 20 on East Third Street in Pamplico. Daniels is accused of threatening the victim with a gun while Wallace allegedly took items from the victim.

A Florence County Magistrate denied bond to Daniels on the armed robbery charge. Wallace was released on a $25,000 surety bond.