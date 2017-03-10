West Florence Fire Department recognized as #1 contributor to MUSC charitable fund

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The West Florence Fire Department was recognized this week as being the number one contributor to the MUSC Burned Children’s Fund statewide.

According to the press release, this is the third year in a row that the West Florence Fire Department has been recognized as being the number one contributor to the Burned Children’s Fund.

The money that is donated comes from the proceeds of cans that are deposited by citizens at West Florence fire stations and taken to the recycling center by firefighters.

The West Florence Fire Department would like to continue to encourage members of the public to deposit cans at West Florence fire stations so that donations to the MUSC Burned Children’s fund can continue. Cans can be dropped off 24 hours a day in the large trailer next to the fire station located on Pineneedles Road.