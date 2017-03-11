8th annual Irish Fest draws crowds to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people gathered in the Market Common in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday.

It was the 8th annual Irish Fest in the Market Common. The celebration by the intersection of Farrow Parkway and Hackler Street featured a live band, plenty of children’s activities, and even Irish food. A group of neighbors from the Emmens Preserve community say they’ve attended the festival together for years, and it’s a blast every time. Geri O’Leary said, “an O’Leary is always at an Irish festival every day! I like the music the best because it just gets you up, gets you happy, makes you glad to be out on a day like today.”