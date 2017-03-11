Downtown Conway preps for influx of Canadians

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Downtown Conway is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Canadians taking part in the Canadian-American Days Festival.

The city has lined its Main Street with Canadian and American flags in preparation for their visit. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 56th annual Canadian-American Days Festival. Several local restaurants and hotels are also accommodating the visitors by customizing their menus and offering special discounts. The week long visit also includes a trip to Historic Downtown Conway. Employees at Trestle Bakery and Cafe, which is on Main Street, say they look forward to the boost the festival gives their business every year. “The weekend is normally our busiest time but when they come in we’re slammed from open to close. All of our businesses and restaurants talk about how they give a big difference,” says Raina Parfitt, a waitress at the cafe.