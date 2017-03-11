Florence deputies search for missing Darlington man

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the public’s help locating Michael Matthew Nathaniel Dice, 22, of the Darlington area.

According to a press release, Dice was last seen around 11:00 a.m., Saturday on Rockwood Lane in Florence.  Dice is described as 5’9″, 165 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the cartoon character “Snoopy” on the front and blue jean shorts.  Dice was reported missing by family members and is said to be of diminished mental capabilities and has a speech impediment.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Dice is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498 or Crime Stoppers.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide a photo at this time.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s