Florence deputies search for missing Darlington man

FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the public’s help locating Michael Matthew Nathaniel Dice, 22, of the Darlington area.

According to a press release, Dice was last seen around 11:00 a.m., Saturday on Rockwood Lane in Florence. Dice is described as 5’9″, 165 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the cartoon character “Snoopy” on the front and blue jean shorts. Dice was reported missing by family members and is said to be of diminished mental capabilities and has a speech impediment.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Dice is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498 or Crime Stoppers.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide a photo at this time.