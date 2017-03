HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are asking for the public’s help locating Donna Buffkin Shelley, 66, of the Green Sea area. Shelley was reported missing after leaving her home around 8:00 a.m., Saturday to visit a friend and never arrived.

Shelley is described as 5’7″, blue eyes, gray hair and 125 lbs. Police say Shelley is possibly operating a 1999 silver Lincoln Town car with SC tag KVW-297.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 843-915-8477