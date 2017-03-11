Pacing for Pieces 5k walk/run fundraiser to open first autism resource center

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – More than 400 runners took part in the 5th annual Pacing for Pieces 5k run in Florence Saturday morning to help raise money for the Pee Dee’s first autism resource center.

Each year the event draws several hundreds of runners to the starting line at the Salvation Army. It is the largest fundraiser for All 4 Autism, Florence’s local autism advocacy organization.

The organizer Amy Pennington said the All 4 Autism Resource Center will increase services, resources and support for those of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and their families, throughout the Pee Dee Region.

Since the event was created, Pacing for Pieces set a goal of $40,000 to open the center.

Pennington says the event is inspiring because it started with her son who was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old.

“We are just thrilled, it makes my heart smile just knowing that people are out here wanting to give back towards individuals with autism and it is just very encouraging, very encouraging,” explained Pennington.

Pennington says the center will open this summer if their goal of $40,000 is reached.

You can donate to the cause by going to All4Autism.org.