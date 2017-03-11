Police investigate shooting at Myrtle Beach convenience store

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a convenience store.  It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the Circle K at 1101 N. Kings Hwy.

Lt. Joey Crosby says that two groups of people were in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the store.  Lt. Crosby says a person from one of the groups brandished a gun and fired the weapon.

At this time, it appears that no one was shot.  Officers are reviewing video from the city cameras, conducting interviews, and evaluating evidence.

Count on updates from News13.

 

 

