Several buildings damaged from fire in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) –  Fire crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and  North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Little River Saturday afternoon, that burned two storage buildings and also impacted some nearby homes.

According to a Facebook post by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, additional units were called in to assist Horry County Fire Rescue on St. Joseph Rd at around 4:30 pm.

The post says Horry County Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the rapidly spreading fire and minimize damage.

 

