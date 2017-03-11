Thousands line the streets for North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of people filled North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival on Saturday.

It was the city’s 29th year hosting the parade. Numerous bands, and bagpipers marched down Main Street, as well as several other local organizations. Dennis and Monique West are from the Greenville-Spartunburg area and traveled to North Myrtle Beach this weekend for the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. It was their first time attending the festival and say they’ll definitely be coming back next year. “We had heard a lot about it and we decided to come down for a few days, and get some stress off us. It is even better than we thought it would be. This is what it’s about right here,” says Dennis.

