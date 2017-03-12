CCU uses 9th inning homers to beat Illinois

By Published:
Coastal Carolina baseball players celebrate at home plate after Peyton Isaacson's walk-off home run in a 3-2 win over Illinois.

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAYKevin Woodall Jr., and Peyton Isaacson hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning to lift No. 21 Coastal Carolina to a 3-2, walk-off win versus Illinois in game one of a Saturday doubleheader at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The teams played a doubleheader Saturday due to inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday.

Illinois starting pitcher Ty Weber took a no hitter into the eighth inning before CCU’s Billy Cooke laid down a bunt single with two outs. Zack Jones came out of the bullpen for the Illini and ended the eighth for Illinois by getting a strikeout. Relief pitcher Ryan Schmitt (0-1) got a quick out in the ninth before Woodall and Isaacson accounted for CCU’s second and third hits with their consecutive home runs to provide the 3-2 final.

