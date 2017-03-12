Garden Brothers Circus brings family fun to Florence Civic Center for one day only

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 90-minute Garden Brothers Circus made a stop for the first time at the Florence Civic Center.

The circus held three shows Sunday afternoon.

Garden Brothers Circus partnered with the Florence Civic Center after Ringling Brothers Circus announced that they are closing down after more than 100 years in operation.

Organizers say the family-owned Garden Brothers Circus has also been around for more than 100 years entertaining families throughout North America.

The circus spokesperson says the circus offers family friendly, fun packed entertainment with exotic animals, acrobatics, and clowns.

“It feels great, you know we play a lot of big cities, but it also feels great when we put on our show in smaller communities because it is so exciting for the kids in the smaller communities to get to see the elephants and things,” Snipes said.