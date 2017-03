GEORGETOWN – Easley scored four run in the first inning to beat Georgetown 7-3 on Day 3 of the IP Classic Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs, who host the annual tournament, scored two runs in the seventh to start a rally, but Brett Howard popped out to end the game. Georgetown fell to 0-3 in the tournament.

Easley went on to finish runner-up in the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Boiling Springs in the title game Saturday night.