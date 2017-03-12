Hundreds discuss water issues and protection at SC Environmental Conference

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One of the east coast’s largest water conferences kicked off in Myrtle Beach on Sunday – the South Carolina Environmental Conference.

About 1,600 water and sewer professionals from all over the state filled the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to discuss new solutions to water and drainage issues. They also addressed ways to encourage water conservation and protection. Conference committee member and chair of the SC American Water Works Association David Niesse says “water is a valuable natural resource and we need to protect that water. Lessons that people learn here and the information that they gather is very beneficial in finding new solutions to age old problems.”

Almost 20 college students are also taking part in the conference by presenting their research on the subject in a poster contest. The conference is also awarding college scholarships to students who may pursue a career in the field. The South Carolina Environmental Conference will continue until Tuesday.