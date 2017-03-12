Windsor Green fire victim helps fundraise for Horry County firefighters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A woman who lost her home in the fire that devastated a Carolina Forest neighborhood four years ago is helping fundraise for Horry County firefighters in need.

Jodi Aldridge was a victim of the fire in the Windsor Green community. “It completely changed my life. I hate the fact that that ever happened but I like the fact that we can come together and take a tragedy and turn it into something positive.” However, she says what impacted her most that day, were those who came to her rescue. “After I watched all the firefighters work so hard that day for us, I thought, I wanna give back.”

Aldridge organized a fundraiser at Handley’s Pub and Grub for the Horry County Firefighter Relief Fund, which aids firefighters and their families throughout Horry County when they fall on hard times. Relief Fund President Dennis Picard says “in their time of need, we can pull resources together – relief benefits that we can get them within 24 hours, benefits for burial services. During the floods we were able to get in contact with fire restoration companies and get equipment out for some of our people.” He says the devastation of the Windsor Green fire has had a lasting impact on Horry County. “It shows that fire doesn’t discriminate. It happens anywhere to anyone. It can impact any community at any time.”

This is the fourth year Aldridge has organized the fundraiser, which included a raffle, t-shirt sales, and Handley’s donating a portion of its proceeds. However, it isn’t the only way she’s giving back.She also became a volunteer firefighter last year. “It’s moved my life in a lot of ways. They work hard and deal with things you would never imagine.” And Picard says gestures like Aldridge’s go a long way. “You go out and you do the job every day and you never expect a thank you but when a thank you comes like this it is absolutely rewarding.”