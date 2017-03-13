Carolina Country Music Festival to allow cash, debit cards as payment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For the past two years, the Carolina Country Music Festival only used cashless wristbands as a form of payment. For summer 2017, organizers say attendees will be able to use cash or credit card.

Festival organizers say the primary reason for the payment change is to enhance the overall festival experience. The change comes after numerous complaints regarding a delay or incorrect refund after 2016’s festival.

This is the first time since the festival began that cash and credit card payments will be accepted, and organizer think this change will allow ticket holders to better enjoy the entire festival.

Last year, a Third party company, Connect&GO, located in Montreal, Quebec, was used to manage the wristbands. CCMF organizers say a new company will be used in 2017.

About 90,000 people attended the festival last year and this year sales are already up by 30 percent, says CCMF Director Mike Stephens.

“We’re going to have better production, increased sound coverage,” says Stephens. “We’re adding five LED boards throughout the festival so people can clearly see the main stage from wherever they’re at at the festival.”

The festival will also feature added increased sound coverage, specifically designed to allow attendees to better enjoy the concerts, even if they’re not close to the stage.

“A ton of new and exciting improvements,” says Stephens. “We always have our fans and our festival-goers in mind as we move year to year and try to give them the absolute best experience they can have.”

The festival kicks off Thursday, June 8 with Montgomery Gentry. Set to take the stage Friday through Sunday are: Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Rretchen Wilson, Kip Moore, and dozens more.