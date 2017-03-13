CCU getting ready for CBI Tournament opener

,

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina is getting ready to play in the CBI tournament on Wednesday against Hampton.

The CBI is a 16-team, single elimination tournament will begin Wednesday, March 15 at home locations. The Chanticleers game against the Pirates tips at 7 p.m.

The quarterfinals will be played March 20. After the teams are re-bracketed the semifinals will be played March 22. The finals will consist of a best two-out-of-three format where one of the two teams will host two of the games, if needed. Those games will be played March 27, 29 and 31. ESPNU will televise each game of the three game finals.