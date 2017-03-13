City of Conway to hold first town hall of 2017

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway City Council is holding its first town hall meeting of 2017 and the Conway Police Department will be present.

The purpose of the town hall is for Conway residents to provide feedback on any issues of concern in the community.

The police department will be presenting tips on how to survive an active shooter situation, and the “do’s and don’ts” of a traffic stop.

“It builds public trust and it builds a public safety camaraderie,” said Conway Police Sgt. Darren Alston.

“Officers can explain why they do what they do and the public can ask why we do what we do and we’re able to explain to them in a town hall setting.”

The City of Conway holds town hall meetings quarterly, and the police department will soon hold training classes on the topics discussed at this town hall.

The meeting takes place at the Conway Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.