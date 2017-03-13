Darlington deputies warn of phone scam targeting businesses

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office released a warning about a new phone scam.

According to the release from Lt. Robert Kilgo, the sheriff’s office was recently made aware of a scam where callers target businesses and claim to be a representative of Duke Energy and threaten to disconnect the power.

The scammers demand that a worker purchase gift cards and read the card information back over the phone.

Lt Kilgo says that anyone who receives a call of this nature hang up immediately.

Duke Energy will never demand payment in the form of a gift card over the phone.