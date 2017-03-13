HazMat crews respond to Humane Society after urine-based ammonia hospitalizes worker

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A mix of urine-based ammonia and bleach sent one person to the hospital Monday morning after a hazardous material call at the Humane Society.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Department says they responded to the call around 11:10 a.m. Monday after a mix of urine-based ammonia and bleach were mixed in a washing machine at the Humane Society and the emission of the noxious gasses affected the person doing the laundry.

Multiple engines, heavy rescue, and the MBFD hazardous material truck responded to the call. HazMat techs are working to clear the materials, but crews are not expecting any other injuries from the hazardous material, adds Lt. Evans.

The person affected by the gasses was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition at last check.

No animals were injured, according to Lt. Evans, as the hazardous materials and gasses stayed in the laundry room.