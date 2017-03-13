‘High crime areas’ in Darlington County target of police sting

Related Coverage Darlington County investigators say 3 recent drive-by shootings are related

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A joint operation amongst Hartsville police, Darlington and Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Offices, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division led to numerous arrests, multiple guns being taken off the streets, and a look into gang recruitment literature.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the operation was conducted on two nights – Thursday and Saturday – in response to recent shootings. The shootings occurred March 4 and 6. Both incidents were drive-by shootings, and Lt. Kilgo says the two shootings are likely related and may be tied to gang crimes. Law enforcement agencies saturated high-crime areas, conducted surveillance stings, and executed a search warrant on Marlboro Avenue in Hartsville.

Five guns, including one high-powered rifle, was seized during the two-night operation. In addition, Lt. Kilgo says three people were charged with unlawful carry of a handgun, one charged with felon in possession of a handgun, 13 charged with drug possession, and seven charged with drug distribution. Officers also served three bench warrants and two outstanding warrants.

Lt. Kilgo adds that during the raid and surveillance, agents found gang literature and gang paraphernalia.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED will continue to conduct joint operations. Anyone with information related to the shootings that occurred in early March is asked to immediately contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.