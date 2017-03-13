Man calls 911 twelve times, threatens to kill officers, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after he reportedly called 911 numerous times and threatened to kill officers if they responded.

According to an incident report from Myrtle Beach police, 59-year-old Crist Allen Wolf, of Mount Joy, PA, was arrested Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. and charged with unlawful use of 911. Wolf called 911 dispatch 12 times, “being uncooperative and cursing at their dispatchers,” the report states.

Officers were also warned that Wolf said “he was going to kill police if they showed up,” according to the report. By tracking where the calls were coming from, officers were able to locate Wolf at the Court Capri hotel in Myrtle Beach.

Wolf reeked of alcohol, according to officers on scene, and appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.” Wolf admitted he had made several calls to 911, and when officers called the phone number dispatchers reported as the problem caller, Wolf’s cell phone rang, the report confirms.

Wolf was transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail where officers discovered he also has a warrant from Pennsylvania for a similar incident. Wolf is currently at J. Reuben Long Detention Center being held on a $7,500 bond.