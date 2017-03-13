Man stabbed walking through Lumberton car dealership lot

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man was stabbed Friday night as he walked through the parking lot of a car dealership in Lumberton, according to Lumberton police.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says the victim was walked through the parking lot of K&K Auto sales, located at 820 MLK Drive, around 10:10 p.m. when another person walked up to him and stabbed him in the abdomen. Police did not say in the press release if the stabbing suspect was a man or woman, or give any clothing description.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, confirms Capt. Parker.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.