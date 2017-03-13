Parmalee joins Carolina Country Music Festival lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday morning, CCMF organizers announced Parmalee will be performing at this year’s Carolina County Music Festival in June.

According to the CCMF Facebook page, the group recently made history when their song “Carolina” became the longest climbing single by a duo or group in the 24-year history of the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

The show is scheduled for June 8-11, 2017 in Myrtle Beach. The regular three-day concert festival includes stars like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Big & Rich, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Granger Smith, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Jordan Rager, Dee Jay Silver and Kevin Mac.

Organizers plan to announce a new CCMF artist every weekday this week as part of their “Luck Of CCMF” promotion.

For information and ticket sales, visit their website here.