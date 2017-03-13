Photo released of man wanted in Horry, Georgetown Counties

By Published:
Jaheim Shaboo Dolphin is wanted by Horry County and Georgetown County police. (Image Source: HCPD)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are asking for the community’s help finding a man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies, and officers hope newly released photos will help.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Jaheim Shaboo Dolphin is wanted by Horry County, Georgetown County, and Probation and Parole. Police released a photo of Dolphin and the truck he is believed to be driving.

Anyone with information related to Dolphin’s location is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s