Police make arrests in car break-ins at Broadway at the Beach, resort parking garage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they now know who is responsible for several car break-ins around Myrtle Beach.

Police say Riki Mozingo and Ronald Dunham II were arrested after officers identified and stopped a stolen car on Feb 16. According to the press release, the two were taken into custody on charges related to the stolen vehicle and narcotics possession, but during that stop officers found evidence that linked them to multiple car break-ins.

The police report says several cars were broken into at the parking garage at the Beach Colony Resort on Feb. 15. According to the press release from police, the suspects were also charged with 16 counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of larceny.

After being released for charges stemming from the February incident, Mozingo was identified as a suspect in several more car burglary cases that happened in the parking lot at Broadway at the Beach on Feb. 28.

Myrtle Beach police say Mozingo was arrested again on March 1 and charged with additional counts of breaking into motor vehicles and unlawful possession of a firearm.