StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Winter temperatures continue this week, along with rain chances. The storm system that brought us snow Sunday has moved offshore, but another system will move in today and stay just offshore, keeping rain chances in the forecast. The coast has the highest chance for rain, but inland will get some showers too. This system will bring a brief warm-up as it pulls warm air from the south in, and highs today will be in the low to mid 50’s. Tuesday morning will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s, and with a few morning showers, still recover into the upper 50’s to near 60. That is one of the warmer days this week, because very cold Canadian air will be moving into the Carolinas late Tuesday as another cold front crosses and moves off shore. Frosts and freezes are likely almost every night this week. Wednesday morning will be in the low 30’s and highs only in the 40’s. Thursday and Friday will be frigid, with lows across the area dipping into the 20’s. Thursday will also be a cold day with highs in the 40’s to near 50°, but we warm up a little on Friday into the mid and upper 50’s after another cold morning. Temperatures will start to rebound toward normal for the weekend.

Today, PM rain at the coast and mostly cloudy inland with a few showers. Highs 48-56.

Tonight, rain showers continue and chilly. Lows 38-43.

Tuesday, isolated early morning showers, then clearing. Highs 54-60.