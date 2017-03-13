Triple 7s result in $2.2 million lottery payout

COLUMBIA, SC – On Monday, lottery officials announced that 8,955 Pick 3 players in South Carolina celebrated triple lucky 7’s this weekend.

Depending on the price paid for the ticket, the winners took home either $250 or $500 per play. The total payout eclipsed $2.2 million for Saturday’s draw.

According to a press release. the combination is the lottery’s most played sequence, with this drawing producing 10 times the number of winners compared to the previous day’s draw. This marks the ninth time 7 – 7 – 7 has been drawn by the Lottery. The combination was last seen in December of last year.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing in which to claim their prizes. Winners should always sign the back of their ticket first to safeguard their prize.

The odds of winning are 1 in 1,000.

