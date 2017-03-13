USC back in NCAAs, opens in Greenville

COURTESY USC ATHLETICS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina (22-10) earned a No. 7 seed in its ninth berth to the NCAA Tournament and will face 10th-seeded Marquette (19-12) in the First Round in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 17. The Gamecocks will be playing in the East Regional and with a victory, would face the winner of second-seeded Duke (27-8) vs. 15th-seeded Troy (22-14) on Sunday. Defending National Champion Villanova is the No. 1 seed at the top of the East Regional. Tip time for Friday’s contest is set for approximately 9:45 p.m. ET on TBS.