Driver injured, car split in half after Florence building crash

Florence Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Portion of Kuk Sool Won of Florence destroyed after car runs into building. (Image Source: News13's Curtis Graham)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A martial arts studio in Florence is temporarily closed after a vehicle demolished a portion of the building Monday night.

According to Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung, crews received the emergency call that a car had run into Kuk Sool Won of Florence on East Palmetto Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday night. When crews arrived on scene they found the vehicle had split in half, with part of it in front of the building and the rest about 50 feet west of the building, adds DeLung.

One person was in the vehicle, and although he suffered serious injuries, according to DeLung, he was alert when transported to a local hospital. Responders had to cut the driver side door from the vehicle to get the driver out.

Kuk Sool Won posted on its Facebook page that the school would be closed the remainder of the week “due to unfortunate circumstances.” Students and parents are also asked to help with the clean-up process of the school if they are available.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers are investigating, but it’s not known at this time if the driver will face any charges.