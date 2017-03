FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Sophomore shortstop Taylor Johnson hit a two-run homer in game one and senior center fielder Mikala Barnhart drove in a career-high five runs in game two as Francis Marion University swept a non-conference softball doubleheader from Queens University of Charlotte on Tuesday evening (March 14), winning 3-1 and 10-3.

Francis Marion improves to 21-7 with the sweep. FMU will host Barton College for a pair of games on Thursday at 1 p.m.