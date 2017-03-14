Horry County Council leaders ask for parking changes in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Half a dozen Horry County leaders showed up to the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday to tell the city parking rules in the city need to be changed.

Horry County Council members Mark Lazarus, Johnny Vaught, Bill Howard, Dennis Disabato, Harold Phillips, and Danny Hardee attended the meeting.

Chairman Mark Lazarus stood up during the meeting and asked the city to change the parking regulations not just in the area known as the Golden Mile, but in all areas where there are paid parking meters.

“This is a county-wide issue. I’m getting calls from residents of the county throughout Horry County from Highway 90 to Conway,” said Lazarus.

Lazarus told city council he’d like council members to consider letting the $100 parking decal passes be used for all metered parking in Myrtle Beach.

“We know that a lot of people moved here and live outside the city limits of Myrtle Beach, but they spend lots of dollars here,” said Lazarus.

The chairman says county residents spend money in the City of Myrtle Beach and they should work together to come up with a parking plan that’s fair for people who live in the county.

Lazarus says the city has worked with the county in the past to change parking rules, but that the city has not done enough.

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes says they’ve not restricted anyone from parking. He says people who live in the county will still have to pay.

“Right now, I do not see any indication from council to change that, but it’s totally up to council. If they want to make some revisions, then, they will come up in a meeting and say let’s do something,” said Rhodes.

Lazarus says this is his third time addressing Myrtle Beach City Council about the parking issue.

“You’re not going to get everything you want. So, we’ve compromised on some things, but the final thing is still the Golden Mile.

In the last month, county council talked about methods of leverage they had over the city to change the rules, but Tuesday, Lazarus didn’t mention anything to city council.

“I’m not going to hold any leverage or anything like that, it’s not about that, it’s just about doing what’s fair,” said Lazarus.

After Lazarus talked with city council, city council member Philip Render told Lazarus they should not let the issue get between the two councils and that it was important they continue to work together. e