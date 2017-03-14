Jonathan Weant

Jonathan joined WBTW Storm Tracker 13 weather in February 2017. He is a meteorologist and got his Bachelor of Science degree from UNC-Charlotte in 2009.

From High Point, NC, Jonathan is no stranger to forecasting in the Carolinas. He recently worked at WCTI-12 in New Bern, NC where he got lots of experience tracking severe weather, winter weather and hurricanes. It was here where Jonathan rose to his success after the passing of his Chief meteorologist Skip Waters back in 2014. Jonathan quickly stepped up to the plate and was evening meteorologist for 4 months, leading his station through several winter events and a few tornado outbreaks.

Like most meteorologist, Jonathan knew exactly what he wanted to be at the age of 6. In the sixth grade, he became a “Van’s Weather Kid” for the FOX8 Station in High Point. His passion for saving lives and alerting people to severe weather danger is why Jonathan is in this field.

Some of his previous work includes 2 years as a meteorologist and reporter in Texas and a year at WABG in Greenville, MS. In all, Jonathan has over 5 years of news and weather experience.

When not on air, you will typically find Jonathan running through town, at the gym or on the beach. He also likes to cook and is always in need of a good new recipe.