Lumberton police, SBI search for man who robbed business, fled in employee’s car

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Officers with the Lumberton Police Department are asking for help from the public locating a suspect in a recent robbery.

According to Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department, a male suspect entered MSI, a business on East 5th Street, Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect had his face covered and had a handgun, police say. After robbing the business and the employee working, the suspect fled in the employee’s 2011 grey Chrysler 300 with a 30 day tag number 22833283.

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 5’5” to 5’8” with a slim build.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Detective Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

Captain Parker confirms the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation.