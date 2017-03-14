Suspected bank robber extradited back to Mullins from Miami

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Mullins police say the man accused of robbing the Anderson Brothers Bank in March has been extradited from Miami and is currently back in Marion County.

A post from the Mullins Police Department Facebook page on Tuesday says Justin Lee Malcolm was moved from Miami, Florida to Mullins on July 20.

The Marion County booking website says Malcom is being held on a $371,092.50 bond on charges for kidnapping, bank robbery, bomb threat and larceny, $2,000 or less.

Mullins Police Captain Joe Graham confirms Malcolm attempted to rob the bank in Mullins on March 14. The incident happened between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the bank on West McIntyre Street, officials say.

