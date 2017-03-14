Spring weather serves as reminder to review insurance coverage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Spring is a time of year when it seems any weather is possible in the Carolinas. Because of the potential for strong thunderstorms, some call this time of year severe weather season.

Amanda Vibbert with Moore and Associates Insurance joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about reviewing insurance before weather causes damage to your home.

Vibbert said Hurricane Matthew was a wakeup call for many homeowners. Many realized their insurance did not cover as much as they expected, and others were surprised to realize their deductible may change if there is a named storm that affects the area.

The following are a few points Vibbert said homeowners should consider and perhaps review about their insurance policies:

Consumers can be affected by flood damage after the initial storm has passed. Everyone is in a designated FEMA flood zone in our area. We have three designated: X – PREFERRED “LOW” RISK (Nichols and the Socastee area of Myrtle Beach are both in zone X, but they both flooded after Matthew) A – STANDARD “MODERATE” RISK V – HIGH RISK.

Flood insurance is available at any time. National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies and private market policies are now available to the area.

Wind deductibles on homeowner’s policies or stand-alone wind policies can be different depending on the wording. Typically, hurricanes will incur a higher deductible responsibility compared to regular wind damage from thunderstorms.

Learn more about what to consider when reevaluating insurance by watching Vibbert’s interview on News13 Now.