SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach hosted its bar-b-que festival on Saturday, and winners from the BBQ contest have been announced.

Surfside Beach announced on its Facebook page the first, second and third place winners:

1st: Beach Catering

2nd: Pop Pop’s BBQ

3rd: Carter’s Carolina BBQ

The event was free to the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Surfside Drive and featured BBQ, games, and live music.