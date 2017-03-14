StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Showers will be ending through the morning leaving mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions. An area of low pressure off our coast will move northeast through the day becoming a big Nor’easter. As the low moves north, the rain will come to an end early in the morning, but it will stay mostly cloudy and windy today. We’ll be a tad warmer than yesterday, but stay on the cool side. As the storm system strengthens off New England, much colder weather will return to the Carolinas tonight. Temperatures will fall below freezing for much of our area for overnight lows. A hard freeze is expected Wednesday night with most places down into the 20s. Another freeze is expected Thursday night. Temperatures will return to normal on Saturday. A cold front will bring a few showers Saturday, then slightly cooler weather on Sunday.

Today, lingering early morning showers, then mostly cloudy, windy and cool. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies, breezy and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 30-32 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cold. Highs 44-49.