Wanted man from Hartsville arrested with help from US Marshals

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced a man accused of holding a victim against their will with a weapon was captured in McBee.

According to the press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo, 29-year-old Sean Michael Wright was arrested at a home in McBee by Darlington Deputies with help from the US Marshal’s Task Force, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright was wanted for first degree domestic violence and kidnapping, the release says. Deputies say the suspect allegedly confined a person to their home with the use of a weapon on Dec. 3.

Lt. Kilgo says Wright is currently waiting arraignment at the Darlington County Detention Center.

Domestic violence charge carries up to 10 years imprisonment and the kidnapping charge carries a penalty of up to 30 years.