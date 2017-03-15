‘Bus Incident’ note sent to parents after Johnsonville Elementary alleged sexual assault

Related Coverage Johnsonville Elementary sex assault captured on bus video, report says

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County School District Five distributed a press release addressed to parents Wednesday regarding the alleged sexual assault that happened on a school bus nearly one week ago.

The press release, from Johnsonville Elementary School Principal Dayne Coker and school district superintendent Dr. Randy Smiley, notes that “the well-being and safety of all of our students is a top priority.” The release notes that school officials are limited in the information they can offer to parents, but continues the theme of student safety and confirms that school officials are working with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office regarding the reported sexual assault.

RELATED: Johnsonville Elementary sex assault captured on bus video, report says

The release, in full, states:

The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding allegations that a female student was assaulted on a school bus on March 9, 2017. The district immediately contacted law enforcement once school staff became aware of the incident. The district is very limited in these circumstances as to what it can properly say publicly because of the laws regarding confidentiality of student records. The district cannot release names of students or the disciplinary actions taken.

We wish to make it clear, however, that the well-being and safety of all of our students is a top priority fo the district. Under no circumstances does the district condone or tolerate any inappropriate conduct between students. If information is ever presented to district personnel that any such inappropriate conduct may be taking place, the district immediately investigates and handles each situation as appropriate, including notification of law enforcement.

Safety of all our children is top priority. All Florence County School District Five employees are equally concerned, as you are, that our kids are safe and secure at all times when in our care.

The district will continue to cooperate fully with the Florence County SHeriff’s Department and will take appropriate action consistent with the law and district policy in handling this matter.