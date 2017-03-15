Crash in Dillon County kills one, sends another to hospital

By Published:

By WBTW News Staff

(DILLON, SC)

A crash in Dillon County killed a passenger in a pickup truck and sent the driver to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says it happened around 7:30pm Wednesday on Lucius Road, south of the city of Dillon.

Collins says the driver of a 2000 Chevy pickup headed east, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Troopers say the passenger who was killed was not wearing a seat belt.

The person’s name is not officially released.

Medics took the driver to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

