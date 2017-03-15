Crash in Dillon County kills one, sends another to hospital

By WBTW News Staff
(DILLON, SC)
A crash in Dillon County killed a passenger in a pickup truck and sent the driver to the hospital.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says it happened around 7:30pm Wednesday on Lucius Road, south of the city of Dillon.
Collins says the driver of a 2000 Chevy pickup headed east, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Troopers say the passenger who was killed was not wearing a seat belt.
The person’s name is not officially released.
Medics took the driver to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.