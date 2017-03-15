Darlington deputies name suspect in attempted murder case

De’Antre Lamont Cooks, 19, of Hartsville, is wanted for accessory before the fact of attempted murder.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are searching for a 19-year-old wanted in connection to an attempted murder case.

Lt. Robert Kilgo says the sheriff’s office is searching for De’Antre Lamont Cooks, 19, of Hartsville, for accessory before the fact of attempted murder. Cooks is said to be the driver of the car from which another occupant fired shots at the victims. The incident occurred on March 7, just east of Hartsville, confirms Lt. Kilgo.

If convicted, Cooks could face up to 30 years in prison. Cooks is considered armed and dangerous, and deputies do not advise anyone try to approach the wanted man.

Anyone with information on Cooks’ location is asked to contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

