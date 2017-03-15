FCSO asks for help identifying larceny suspects

Stolen property in Coward View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying suspects accused of stealing a trailer and a golf cart.

According to a press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office, on March 13 around midnight, the suspects towed away a utility trailer and a golf cart from a property on West Old Number Four Highway in Coward.

The suspects were driving a late model light in color Toyota 4Runner, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 468, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 27463 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.