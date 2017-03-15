Myrtle Beach to hold flood planning workshop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach will host a two-day meeting to work with residents on ways to be more prepared in the event of a natural disaster, such as Hurricane Matthew.

“Part of the goal of the meeting this week is to find out what’s the next step,” said planner for the City of Myrtle Beach, Allison Harden.

“What are some areas we might need to look at and what are some alternatives to upgrading our storm water plan.”

The city wants to hear from residents about what problem areas they see around the community, so the city can work to address those issues.

One of the main objectives is to continue installing outfalls across the city. Outfalls are drainage systems that filter out storm water through natural processes and dumps the water back into the ocean 1000 feet away from shore.

Because of the large amounts of water during flooding, there are large amounts of water that can be contaminated, which is why the outfalls are necessary in places that are likely to flood.

This meeting takes place Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.