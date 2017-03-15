Florence County murder suspect captured in New York

Related Coverage Florence deputies name suspect in South Jeffords Street killing

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for a deadly shooting that happened in February was captured in New York.

The press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says Lawrence Sean Denuncio, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Marvin Chandler on Feb. 27 on South Jeffords Street.

Major Nunn says Denuncio has been charged with murder.

Denuncio was taken into custody Wednesday in Albany, New York by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, New York/New Jersey Fugitive Taskforce-Albany Division, New York State Police and Albany Police Department.

According to Major Nunn, officials also arrested Joyce Elizabeth Wilson, 38, and charged her with obstruction of justice. The sheriff’s office says Wilson witnesses the altercation leading to the shooting and left Florence with Denuncio after the incident to avoid arrest.

Denuncio and Wilson will be returned to Florence County to face the charges once the extradition process is completed, the press release says. After extradition, they will appear before a circuit court judge for consideration of any bond.