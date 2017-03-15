Sumter drug traffickers sentenced after lengthy investigation involving FBI

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Wednesday several suspects involved in a Sumter cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy have been sentenced in federal court.

The press release says the suspects were sentenced Tuesday and Wednesday for conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and/or cocaine base.

Judge Terry L. Wooten of Columbia sentenced the defendants to the following terms of imprisonment and supervised release:

Shan Hill : 56 months imprisonment followed by 6 years supervised release;

: 56 months imprisonment followed by 6 years supervised release; Tywon Blackwell : 192 months imprisonment followed by 4 years of supervised release;

: 192 months imprisonment followed by 4 years of supervised release; George “Tech” McDowell : 130 months imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release;

: 130 months imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release; Shawn Green : 188 months imprisonment followed by 4 years supervised release;

: 188 months imprisonment followed by 4 years supervised release; Quanta Lewis : 60 months imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release; and

: 60 months imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release; and Keenan McDowell-Gregg : 32 months imprisonment followed by 4 years of supervised release.

Evidence presented in court established that the men were members of a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy that was operating in Sumter from 2013 through the summer of 2015. Six defendants were charged along with over fifty others in connection with the investigation into armed drug trafficking. The case was based largely on evidence obtained via court-authorized wiretaps that ran from late 2014 through the summer of 2015, the press release said. Officials say the defendants dealt in quantities that ranged from multi-kilograms of cocaine down to street-level crack sale quantities.

The FBI and the Sumter Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney JD Rowell of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.